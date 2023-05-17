Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $266.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

