Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $544.85 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Zcash has a market cap of $544.85 million and $14.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $33.37 or 0.00123210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

