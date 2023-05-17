Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $81.20 on Monday. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $81.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

