Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 145,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 149,469 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.84.
The firm has a market capitalization of $589.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 19.83%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
