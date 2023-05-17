Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 145,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 149,469 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 480,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.