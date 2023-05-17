Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Acquires $981,791.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,280,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 255,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,207. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.