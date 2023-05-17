XYO Reaches Market Cap of $66.90 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, XYO has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $66.90 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,338.85 or 1.00033991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0042555 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $943,392.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.