Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Up 0.8%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.37. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.
About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF
The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.