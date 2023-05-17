WW International (NYSE:WW) Shares Up 9.5%

WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.83. 2,331,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,090,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WW International

WW International Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of $620.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

