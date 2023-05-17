World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Down 6%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.67 and last traded at $102.35. 408,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,245,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.19.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $41,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Avala Global LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after buying an additional 387,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 352,513 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

