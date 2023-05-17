Wolfe Research Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Market Perform

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $212.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

