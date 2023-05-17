WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $3.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 882,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 355,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WM Technology by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology Company Profile

MAPS opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.