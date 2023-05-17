WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.88

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 47708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDG. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 196,334 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

