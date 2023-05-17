William J. Sandborn Sells 3,487 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $127,170.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,123.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 538,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,289. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of -0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

