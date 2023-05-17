William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 60,918 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,918 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Compass Diversified worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 129.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,093.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $265,482.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,093.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,020 shares of company stock worth $449,652. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CODI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

