William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.11% of SP Plus worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 168.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $39.60.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. Research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

