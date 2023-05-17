William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,863,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,471 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 567,565 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Conduent by 4,848.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

