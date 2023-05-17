William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,718 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Spire worth $34,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.