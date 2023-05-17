William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,822 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $597,305. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading

