William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $30.87 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,852 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Signet Jewelers worth $30,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

