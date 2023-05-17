William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 245,350 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $142,028. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $854.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

