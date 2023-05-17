William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 50,686 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

