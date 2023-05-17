William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of IDACORP worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDA opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

