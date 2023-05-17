Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 296,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

WSR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

