Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,074 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $47,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 1,959,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,899. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.