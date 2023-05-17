Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.08. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 176,270 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.93 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0294279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

