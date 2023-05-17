Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNP stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

