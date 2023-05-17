Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMO opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 288,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

