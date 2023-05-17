Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DMO opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
