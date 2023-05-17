Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 34,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,408. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

