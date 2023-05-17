Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 34,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,408. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
