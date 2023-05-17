Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,767. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

