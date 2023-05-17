Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,767. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
