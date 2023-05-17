Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

GDO opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

