Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,204. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.