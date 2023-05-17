Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/4/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00.

5/1/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 681,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Co alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.