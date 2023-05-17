Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/3/2023 – Super Micro Computer had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2023 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $150.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $175.00 to $200.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $69.00 to $90.00.
- 4/6/2023 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.43. 598,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,630. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
