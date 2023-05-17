Wedbush Weighs in on Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

RANI opened at $4.08 on Monday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $39,967.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,818,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,432,966.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,825 shares of company stock valued at $460,878. 50.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

