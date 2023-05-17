Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 6.5%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 400,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 411,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.07.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

