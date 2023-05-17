WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.13

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $48.98 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

