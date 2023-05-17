Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 80 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.30. The stock had a trading volume of 661,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,928. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.99. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

