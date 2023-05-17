Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 522 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 776,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 942,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,982. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

