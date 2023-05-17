Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 429,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

