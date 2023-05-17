Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 4,213 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 27,097,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,076,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $226.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

