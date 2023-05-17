Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 3,865 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 1,492,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,333. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.