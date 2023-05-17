Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 623,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

