Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,893. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

