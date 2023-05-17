Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.30% of Waters worth $61,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 668.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $266.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a one year low of $262.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.