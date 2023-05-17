Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Washington Federal news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Washington Federal by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Washington Federal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

