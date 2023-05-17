Waltonchain Price Up 12% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,397,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,422,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

