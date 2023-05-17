WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $7.90. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 26,346 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

WalkMe Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $748.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The business had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

