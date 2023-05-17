Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 38,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,501. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

