Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 404002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Vontier Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,973 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.