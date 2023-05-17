Vontier Co. (VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 22nd

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Vontier Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 143,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,795. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 76.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 374,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 162,011 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.